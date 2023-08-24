Greg Abbott Allegedly Steals Trump’s Idea

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – NBC News, in a recent report, noted that three former Trump administration officials had claimed to have been the ones to originally think of placing buoys in the Rio Grande to block immigrants from crossing into the U.S.

Since the installation of the buoys by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) there have been many who have criticized the measure, claiming that it was unethical and dangerous. The Department of Justice has also filed a lawsuit calling for the removal of the buoys.

Recently, Rodney Scott, a former U.S. Border Patrol Chief revealed that he had originally gotten the idea of the buoy barriers that are being used right now in 2020. He noted that the idea had come from seeing how other countries were using the buoy barriers to keep ships in harbors safe. He then started to look at applications by contractors for the possible creation of a buoy barrier system that would be installed along California’s Pacific Coast and in the Rio Grande.

As he pointed out, Border Patrol members also carried out special operations to determine whether these barriers would be effective in different settings. Scott then stated that the buoys were determined to act as a deterrent which is why they were quick to agree to them. However, the project was put on hold in March 2020.

Scott revealed that he along with two other Trump administration officials had been the one to propose the idea to Abbott who then began to implement the installation of the buoys on a state level.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com