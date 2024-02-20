Haley Blasts Donald Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Nikki Haley, the GOP presidential candidate, has blasted former President Donald Trump for attempting to “take” the 2024 election through his endorsement of three people to take over Republican National Committee key posts.

Trump previously endorsed Lara Trump, who is married to his son Eric, his former adviser Michael Whatley, and his current campaign adviser, Chris LaCivita for different positions in the RNC.

Haley pointed out during an event in South Carolina that Trump had made the decision that the RNC chair should be fired and he has even suggested replacements for who should be the next RNC chair. His daughter-in-law Lara Trump has also been suggested as the co-chair and he had called for his campaign manager to become the officer who runs the RNC. She proceeded to question whether this was Trump’s attempt to “take” the election.

On Monday, former President Donald Trump endorsed Whatley to become the next RNC chair. This endorsement came as it is expected that current RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel will step down from her position following the South Carolina primary. He also suggested that Lara Trump should become the organization’s co-chair and that LaCivita needed to become the chief operating officer.

At a different event, Haley argued that Trump was trying to use his endorsements in order to take over the party and in an attempt to ensure that they would be doing everything he wanted.

Whatley is the chair of the North Carolina Republican Party and had served in Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign.

