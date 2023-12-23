Haley Kicks DeSantis To the Curb

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In the ongoing Republican presidential primaries, Nikki Haley, a key candidate, recently addressed an invitation from Fox News anchor Sean Hannity to debate another prominent GOP contender, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis. This proposal was discussed during Haley’s appearance on Hannity’s show.

Haley, who has considerable experience in debates, expressed her willingness to engage in such political discourse but shifted the focus towards Donald Trump, the former president and current frontrunner in the Republican race. She responded to Hannity’s query about debating DeSantis by stating, “I’ve already faced him in debates four times. Debating is not an issue for me. However, the real challenge I’m interested in is debating Donald Trump. He’s the one I’m focusing on in this race. If you can have him on your show, that’s the debate I want to participate in.”

Donald Trump, despite being a leading figure in the primaries, has not yet taken part in any of the four Republican debates held so far. His absence is attributed to his substantial lead over other candidates, which he perceives as a justification for not engaging in these debates.

In a recent event that sparked interest, Hannity hosted a “Red Vs. Blue State” debate. This debate, which garnered significant attention, featured Ron DeSantis representing the Republican viewpoint and California Governor Gavin Newsom, a Democrat, presenting the opposing perspective.

The relationship between Trump and Hannity, marked by a longstanding personal friendship, has recently been strained. Trump has publicly expressed his dissatisfaction with Fox News, criticizing the network for its coverage of him and his policies.

Adding to the dynamic, DeSantis reached out to Hannity with a specific request to arrange a debate between himself and Nikki Haley. This move by DeSantis indicates a proactive approach in the increasingly competitive and strategically significant Republican primary race.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com