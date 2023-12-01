Haley Reveals Why Trump Can’t Get Re-Elected

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, 2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley claimed that former President Donald Trump was constantly surrounded by “chaos” which would make it impossible for him to have a second term in the White House that would be successful. She also reiterated her argument during a South Carolina town hall.

Haley, who had previously served as the South Carolina Governor and United Nations ambassador in the Trump administration has started to generate a lot of support for her primary campaign in the last few weeks as she attempts to close the gap between herself and the former President ahead of the Iowa caucuses kick off.

During the town hall, Haley stated that she believed that Trump was the “right president at the right time” but that it was necessary for the United States to move on to a new generation of leaders. She added that while she agreed with many of Trump’s policies, the reality was that there was chaos constantly following him.

As Haley pointed out there was a lot of division in the United States and multiple threats worldwide for them to be sitting in chaos.

The event at the University of South Carolina satellite campus in Bluffton had around 2,500 people in attendance. Half of those in attendance had to watch Haley on monitor screens outside the venue, as they had reached the venue capacity.

Hours before the starting time of the event, there were lines of attendees going around the venue, which had to be changed due to the high demand according to Haley’s campaign. Her campaign staff has also noted that Haley’s campaign is beginning to be on an increasing trajectory and that in recent weeks she has received a lot of support and attention from donors and voters who are searching for an alternative to former President Trump.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com