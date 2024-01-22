Haley Says She Hasn’t Looked at Trump’s Civil Case

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Republican presidential primary candidate Nikki Haley stated that she had not at all “looked at” the sexual abuse civil case brought forward against former President Donald Trump.

In an interview with CNN, she said that she had not looked at that case and that if he was found to be guilty in the defamation and sexual abuse case filed by writer E. Jean Carroll then he would need to pay the price.

Last year, a jury had found that in a second case brought forward by Carroll Trump was liable for sexual abuse and defamation. As a result of that trial, Carroll had won $5 million. However, in this civil case, Carroll is now seeking a minimum of $10 million over the comments of the former President when he had denied the sexual abuse allegations that she had first made publicly in 2019.

On Tuesday, Trump took to his social media platform Truth Social to attack Carroll. The post was made as he arrived in the court in New York City for the civil trial which will determine the amount that he will be required to pay as compensation to Carroll since he has already been found liable in the case.

Trump argued that it would be the right and lawful thing for Judge Lewis Kaplan, who was appointed by former President Clinton, to dismiss the case against him as he was innocent and had been wrongfully accused. Trump proceeded to argue that he had never met this woman and that he did not know anything about these allegations.

The Hill and Decision Desk HQ in their projection determined that Iowa had come third in the Iowa caucuses with 19.1 percent while Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis had earned 21.2 percent. Trump had easily won the race with over 30 percentage points above DeSantis, as he had won 51 percent of support.

