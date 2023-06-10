Half of American Voters Support a Third-Party Candidate

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Approximately half of the American population has expressed interest in supporting a third-party candidate if the 2024 general election features a rematch between President Biden and former President Donald Trump. These findings emerged from a recently conducted NewsNation/DDHQ poll, which aimed to gauge voter sentiments regarding potential alternatives to the two major party candidates. The poll, released on Tuesday, revealed that 49 percent of American voters indicated that they were somewhat or very likely to consider backing a third-party candidate if Biden and Trump became the official nominees of their respective parties.

Among the respondents who expressed their inclination to support a third-party candidate, a diverse range of preferences emerged. Notably, 21 percent of these respondents voiced their support for Senator Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.), a prominent figure within the progressive wing of the Democratic Party. Sanders’ popularity among those considering a third-party option may stem from his well-known advocacy for policies such as Medicare for All, free college tuition, and a $15 minimum wage. Additionally, 10 percent of the respondents showed support for former Representative Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), who has gained prominence for her vocal criticism of Trump and her dedication to defending conservative principles that she believes have been compromised. Cheney’s willingness to challenge Trump’s influence within the Republican Party has garnered attention and led to speculation about her potential as a third-party candidate.

Interestingly, seven percent of the respondents expressed their inclination to support Senator Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.), a moderate Democrat known for his willingness to work across party lines. Manchin’s popularity among those considering a third-party option suggests a desire for a centrist alternative in the political landscape. His pragmatic approach and willingness to find bipartisan solutions on key issues, such as infrastructure and voting rights, may have resonated with a subset of voters seeking alternatives outside the two major parties. Notably, 43 percent of the respondents indicated that they would choose someone else as their preferred third-party candidate, reflecting the diverse range of political opinions and potential candidates that could emerge in the 2024 election.

While Liz Cheney was recently asked about her potential candidacy as a third-party candidate against Trump in the upcoming presidential election, she chose not to confirm her intentions. However, she has consistently asserted her commitment to taking all necessary action to prevent Trump from being elected as President. Cheney’s dedication to preserving conservative values and her vocal opposition to Trump’s influence within the Republican Party have positioned her as a prominent figure in political discussions leading up to the 2024 election.

In contrast, Senator Joe Manchin has not completely ruled out the possibility of a third-party bid. His openness to considering such an option adds an intriguing dynamic to the evolving political landscape. Manchin’s pragmatic approach and emphasis on bipartisanship have attracted attention and support from individuals seeking an alternative to the polarizing and partisan nature of contemporary politics. However, it is important to note that Senator Bernie Sanders has stated his support for President Biden’s reelection campaign in 2024, signaling his commitment to the Democratic Party’s nominee rather than pursuing a third-party candidacy.

The NewsNation/DDHQ poll, which provided valuable insights into the potential rise of third-party candidates in the 2024 election, was conducted from May 25 to May 26. The survey gathered responses from 1,000 American voters, ensuring a diverse sample representing various demographic backgrounds and political affiliations. The margin of error for the poll was calculated to be three percent, reinforcing the reliability of the findings.

As the political landscape continues to evolve, the growing interest in third-party candidates reflects a desire among a significant portion of the American population for alternative options beyond the two major parties. The emergence of figures like Liz Cheney, Joe Manchin, and Bernie Sanders as potential third-party contenders showcases the diverse range of ideologies and political positions that could shape the upcoming election.

