Happy Couple Tragically Killed During 50th Anniversary

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, a suspect who is accused of murdering three people, a couple celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary, and the mother of one of the two spouses, was arrested by authorities in Massachusetts.

Christopher Ferguson, 41, has been charged in the death of Gilda D’Amore, 73, who was identified during the autopsy according to Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan. It was reported that D’Amore had suffered more than 30 stab wounds and injuries that were caused by blunt force trauma. The other two victims, in this case, were also identified to have been Gilda D’Amore’s mother, Lucia Arpino, 97, and husband, Bruno D’Amore, 74.

Ryan claimed that currently, they have not been able to establish a connection between Ferguson and the family members. She also was not able to provide any information on what the motive behind the attack was.

Ferguson has also been charged with two counts of assault and burglary and was taken into custody on Monday. A video was obtained by authorities which features a man running without a shirt and shoes from the D’Amore home.

Ryan noted that the Newton Police Department officers knew Ferguson and had been able to identify him from the video. The bloody footprints that were found close to the D’Amore home also seemed to be a match with Ferguson’s foot.

The victims were first found at 10 a.m. on Sunday after the couple missed church service, which caused many of their friends to go and check on them. That weekend the couple celebrated their 50th anniversary, which Ryan pointed out meant that many had visited them for the celebrations.

