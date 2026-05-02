Heart-stopping dashcam footage captures a United Airlines Boeing 767 slicing through a bakery truck’s cab on the New Jersey Turnpike, exposing dangerous lapses in aviation oversight that could have turned catastrophic under any administration prioritizing safety over bureaucracy.

Story Snapshot

United Flight UA169 from Venice struck H&S Bakery truck driven by Warren Boardley, shattering the windshield with its landing gear tire and injuring the driver with glass shards.

Plane also clipped a light pole before safely landing at Newark Liberty International Airport with 221 passengers and 10 crew unharmed.

Dashcam video from the truck went viral, showing the cab upended in a miracle survival moment.

FAA, NTSB, and New Jersey State Police launched investigations into the pilot error of flying too low on final approach.

Bakery executive Chuck Paterakis credits divine intervention for sparing lives in this bizarre near-miss.

Incident Details Unfold

United Airlines Flight UA169, a Boeing 767-400ER originating from Venice International Airport, descended too low on final approach to Runway 29 at Newark Liberty International Airport on May 3, 2026, around 2 p.m. The plane’s main landing gear tire penetrated the windshield of a tractor-trailer from H&S Bakery, also known as Schmidt Bakery. Driver Warren Boardley, from the Baltimore area, suffered cuts from flying glass on his arm and hand. He received hospital treatment for minor injuries. The truck’s trailer remained unscathed, but the cab tilted dramatically as captured on dashcam video.

Chuck Paterakis, senior vice president of transportation and logistics at H&S Bakery, confirmed the details to reporters. He described the truck heading to Newark to deliver bread products when the plane’s wheel crashed through the driver’s window. Paterakis emphasized the miraculous outcome, stating that everyone involved—passengers, crew, and driver—escaped serious harm through what he called divine protection. This working man’s close call underscores the human cost of aviation mishaps.

Aviation Agencies Respond

United Airlines issued a statement acknowledging contact with a light pole but confirming the aircraft landed safely, taxied to the gate, and reported no injuries among 221 passengers and 10 crew. The airline’s maintenance team inspected for damage while launching an internal review. The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed the incident and initiated an investigation. New Jersey State Police responded to the Turnpike scene, corroborating the truck collision.

The National Transportation Safety Board ordered United to preserve the cockpit voice recorder and flight data recorder. NTSB investigators arrived at Newark on May 4 to probe the cause. Preliminary reports point to the pilots flying below safe altitude, clipping the truck on the public roadway outside the airport perimeter before striking the light pole. This rare event on a major interstate demands accountability to protect everyday Americans.

Rarity Highlights Systemic Concerns

Aircraft-ground vehicle collisions during commercial landings rank among aviation’s rarest incidents, with single-digit occurrences per decade at major U.S. hubs. Databases from the FAA and NTSB document few such cases, mostly at regional fields. This widebody jet’s brush with a bakery delivery truck on the New Jersey Turnpike stands out as statistically anomalous. The Trump administration’s push for streamlined FAA oversight now faces scrutiny to prevent repeats.

Under President Trump’s second term, federal regulators must prioritize pilot training and approach protocols over regulatory bloat. Past leftist policies ballooned bureaucracy, potentially contributing to such lapses. Conservatives demand common-sense reforms: enforce no-fly zones over highways, upgrade radar monitoring, and hold airlines accountable without endless red tape. Boardley’s survival and the safe landing offer relief, but vigilance ensures family providers like him return home safely.

Check out the moment this @United Airlines B767-400 strikes a food delivery truck on finals to Newark Liberty Airport. https://t.co/s86mBhTEug pic.twitter.com/dVkYfmDwMG — zamohappy (@zamohappy) May 4, 2026

Video footage circulating widely shows the plane’s tires mere feet above the truck before impact, sending the cab into chaos. Bakery leaders and United spokespeople align on facts, with no conflicting reports. Investigations will clarify if air traffic control, maintenance, or pilot decisions failed. Americans expect swift action to safeguard skies and roads from government overreach or negligence.

Sources:

[1] Baltimore bakery truck hit by United Airlines jet on New Jersey …

[2] Dash cam captures plane hitting truck from Baltimore on … – WMAR

[3] Too Low: United Airlines Boeing 767-400ER Collides With …