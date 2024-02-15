Hillary Clinton Throws Biden Under the Bus

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, Hillary Clinton told MSNBC’s Alex Wagner that the concerns about President Joe Biden’s age were a “legitimate issue.” She argued that she often talked with people in the White House and that all of them knew it was an issue.

Clinton, who was the 2016 Democratic presidential nominee, pointed out that this was also a “legitimate issue” for former President Donald Trump, who is likely to be the Republican nominee in 2024, as he is only three years younger than Biden.

In her remarks, she noted that she supported Biden because of the “merits” he had and that it was important to state that her support towards him was because of everything that was “at stake in this election.” She proceeded to argue that Biden had done really well as the U.S. President. She also suggested that it would be better if Biden put more focus on the wisdom he had gained over the years and even joked about his age.

Clinton pointed out that Biden needed to lean into his experience more not just when it came to politics, but also when it came to wisdom and human experience.

These latest remarks by Clinton came after James Carville, a former President Bill Clinton strategist, claimed on Saturday that the reason the White House had rejected the invite for an interview before the Super Bowl on Sunday was because they were not confident in the abilities of President Joe Biden.

On Saturday, Carville, who is a long-time Democrat, argued during an interview that this was a big chance to reach the “biggest television audience” and yet Biden had rejected it. He continued by saying that the only way to read this is by thinking that they did not have a lot of confidence in the President delivering an interview.

