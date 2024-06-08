Hispanic Caucus Flips on Biden After He Betrays Them

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House liberals, and especially those in the Congressional Hispanic Caucus have blasted President Joe Biden over his executive policy which would set a cap on the number of asylum seekers at the U.S. southern border.

Congressional Hispanic Caucus chair Nanette Barragán (D-Calif.) stated on Tuesday morning that she was disappointed to see Biden move in this direction.

The Democrats have also placed the blame for this latest action on the Republicans who earlier this year sank a bipartisan immigration reform package after former President Donald Trump had pushed against him. This blocked the Biden administration from getting access to resources that would help mitigate the situation at the southern border in a humane way.

Still, despite these criticisms, they have also noted that Biden’s most recent executive order, which they have opposed, is going to be setting a cap on the number of asylum seekers being allowed to cross into the country each day. The new limit will be 2,500 people after which point the border will be closed to more applications.

Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) in his comments against this move pointed out that in 1939 a German ship that carried Jewish refugees had been denied entry into the United States, leading the ship to turn back and over 200 people to be killed in the Holocaust. Takano argued that the GOP has not made any efforts toward solving the crisis or to help provide the necessary resources to the U.S. president to solve it. He then continued by stating that they needed to have more resources being put towards judges and immigration officers.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com