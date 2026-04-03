New Hampshire Governor Kelly Ayotte and her state trooper security detail pulled a trapped comedian from a burning electric vehicle after its lithium batteries ignited in a fiery toll plaza crash, raising fresh concerns about EV safety risks that Washington continues to ignore while pushing green energy mandates.

Story Snapshot

Eugene Mirman, voice of Gene Belcher on ‘Bob’s Burgers,’ suffered serious injuries when his 2026 Lucid Gravity EV crashed and caught fire at Bedford Toll Plaza

Governor Ayotte and her trooper detail physically extracted Mirman through a window as flames engulfed the electric SUV

State police confirmed the vehicle’s lithium batteries could smolder for weeks, highlighting ongoing safety hazards with electric vehicles

No charges filed as investigation continues; Mirman hospitalized in stable condition at Elliot Hospital

Governor’s Security Detail Performs Dramatic Rescue

Eugene Mirman crashed his electric SUV into the Bedford Toll Plaza on New Hampshire’s F.E. Everett Turnpike shortly before noon on April 1, 2026. The 51-year-old Massachusetts resident and longtime voice actor became trapped inside as the 2026 Lucid Gravity burst into flames. Governor Kelly Ayotte, a Republican elected in 2024, happened upon the scene with her state trooper security detail. Without hesitation, they pulled Mirman through a window opening as fire engulfed the vehicle. New Hampshire State Police Colonel Mark B. Hall praised the rescuers, stating their actions were unquestionably heroic as they put themselves in danger.

Electric Vehicle Battery Fire Poses Extended Hazard

The crash spotlights a growing concern among safety experts and everyday Americans: lithium battery fires in electric vehicles present unique dangers that traditional gasoline fires do not. State police noted that Mirman’s vehicle was towed to a yard where its batteries could continue burning for weeks, a phenomenon documented in numerous EV incidents nationwide. This extended fire risk complicates rescue operations and poses ongoing threats to first responders and tow yard workers. Yet the Biden-era push for electric vehicle mandates, carried forward despite Trump’s campaign promises to restore energy choice, continues forcing these technologies on consumers without adequate safety infrastructure or honest discussion of risks.

Celebrity Voice Actor Focuses on Recovery

Mirman has voiced the chaotic middle child Gene Belcher on Fox’s animated series ‘Bob’s Burgers’ since its 2011 premiere, appearing in over 300 episodes. The Moscow-born comedian also worked on ‘Flight of the Conchords’ and ‘Archer’ throughout his career. His agent Jay Gassner released a statement confirming Mirman experienced a very scary accident and expressed gratitude to all who helped rescue him. The statement requested privacy as Mirman remains hospitalized at Elliot Hospital with serious but stable, non-life-threatening injuries. No details about what caused the single-vehicle crash have been released, and state police confirmed no charges are pending as their investigation continues.

Unanswered Questions About Crash Circumstances

State police have not disclosed whether speed, distraction, mechanical failure, or other factors contributed to the collision. The lack of released video or specific cause details leaves the public unable to assess whether the electric vehicle’s technology played any role beyond the post-crash battery fire. Mirman was the sole occupant when his SUV slammed into the toll plaza structure on the busy southern New Hampshire highway interchange near the Massachusetts border. First responders transported him by ambulance immediately after the extraction. His representatives have declined to provide additional health updates, focusing public communication on gratitude for the rescue and requests for privacy during recovery.

Sources:

Bob’s Burgers Star Eugene Mirman Hospitalized Following Car Crash – Bleeding Cool

‘Bob’s Burgers’ actor Eugene Mirman rescued from fiery crash by New Hampshire governor’s detail – Ground News