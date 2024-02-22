House Democrat Picks a Fight With Speaker Johnson

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Congressional Progressive Chair Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) slammed House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) and the House GOP for having not taken a lot of action and passing legislation since the selection of the new Speaker late last year.

The Democrats blasted the GOP over their reluctance to pass any aid for Ukraine in the House. As she argued, they have been saying for more than a year that this was a case of Republicans in ruin and that they had been “unable to govern.” She added that they had around three weeks in which there was no speaker.

These comments were made during an appearance on MSNBC’s “The Weekend” on Saturday morning. As she argued Kevin McCarthy, the former House Speaker, had in a way given up on the idea of governing when he had allowed a Republican caucus member to choose to oust him if they did not support the moves he was making.

While the House Republicans chose Johnson to replace McCarthy in late October, Jayapal has argued that the change would not bring enough change in helping the lower chamber pass legislation. In 2023, Congress had only managed to pass 31 laws.

Jayapal also pointed out that they have moved on to this new speaker, but that there has been no change in the “menu” rather the only change was in the “waiter.” She continued by arguing that Johnson was facing the same problems that had caused former House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) to ultimately lose his position as Speaker and had triggered the motion to vacate.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com