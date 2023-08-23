House GOP Brings DOJ and FBI to Justice

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the House Judiciary Committee chairman, spoke about the Committee’s escalating efforts in the probe relating to the Biden administration’s attempts to block disinformation in a letter. As part of the probe, both FBI Director Christopher Wray and Attorney General Merrick Garland were subpoenaed.

In the letter, Jordan wrote that in order for the community to create effective legislation to deal with social media and other companies looking to restrict certain content from their platforms or block certain users on the platform, they would need to get more insight into the “nature of this collusion and coercion.”

The Department of Justice immediately issued a statement against this letter stating that neither their department nor the FBI was involved in censoring content that appeared on these platforms. They added that private companies were the ones to exclusively decide on the type of restrictions they place for their user’s protection. They added that as a department, they would continue to work with the House committee to provide any information they required.

The investigation was first started following a lawsuit from Louisiana and Missouri over the attempts made by governments to combat disinformation along with other Big Tech companies. In connection to this case, a judge in Louisiana blocked the government from having any communication with social media companies that related to free speech being limited in any way. However, the Department of Justice has argued that these efforts which had ended over a year ago were not attempting to limit free speech. They added that the final choice of what content was deemed as misinformation was left to the companies.

