Shutdown Averted, House GOP Sends Speaker Johnson a Big Wake Up Call

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The House GOP was once again fighting over government funding for over a month after the same discussions led to former Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) being unseated from office. The discussions about government funding had also meant that new Speaker Mike Johnson’s (R-La.) honeymoon period was also cut relatively short.

This week, Republican leadership removed two spending bills from the House floor following the controversies and disputes that had broken out on the floor over these policy items. The government funding deadline was less than one week away before a resolution was met on November 15th.

After the GOP leadership removed the funding bill from the floor, Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) noted on Thursday that he had thought Johnson would have been able to have a 30-day honeymoon. However, as he argued, what happened on the floor was a big indication that the honeymoon could have ended up running shorter than what they had originally anticipated.

Republican party members have for months blocked the moves made by GOP leaders to have bipartisan funding moved across the floor. Leaders, however, have argued that passing these bills could allow them to have increased leverage with Senate Democrats.

House Republican centrists who had accepted some of the demands of the right-wing members of the party during McCarthy’s time in office did not indicate that they were unwilling to follow the same approach under Johnson.

Rep. Don Bacon (R-Neb.) argued that those of them who are in Biden’s districts would no longer accept being walked over. He added that there needed to be a compromise and that everything couldn’t be in alignment with the Freedom Caucus.

Mike Johnson has quickly learned that his job as Speaker of the House is going to bring challenges from both Republicans and Democrats.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com