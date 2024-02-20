House Republicans Itching To Speak to Robert Hur

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The House GOP intends to call in special counsel Robert Hur to provide his testimony following the release of the report on President Biden’s classified documents mishandling the case. In the report, Hur included a number of remarks as well as his assessment of the President’s mental acuity and memory.

In October, Attorney General Merrick Garland had told CBS’ “60 Minutes” that it was not uncommon for special counsels to be brought in for questioning at the end of their reports.

Still, Axios in its report pointed out that a potential testimony from Hur could be a bad thing for Biden who has repeatedly had to respond to accusations about his mental state declining.



One Biden ally has slammed the Republican party for their attempts to keep bringing Biden’s mental state in the spotlight and has mocked them for their “newfound” interest in the mishandling case.

Still, many top Democrats are concerned over the effects of Hur’s testimony and have pointed out that it could cause additional damage to President Biden.

In a letter, Judiciary Committee Chair Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, Ways and Means Committee Chair Jason Smith, R-Mo., and House Oversight Committee Chair James Comer, R-Ky., called for the Justice Department to hand over any audio, video, and transcripts that they have from Hur’s investigation.

The House GOP is also pushing to have Hur testify in March before the House Judiciary Committee.

White House spokesman Ian Sams has noted regarding the investigations that the federal administration was considering the release of the interview between Biden and Hur, or the release of a redacted version due to certain classified topics included in the discussion.

