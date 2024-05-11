House Republicans Launch Probe Into Classified Documents Case

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – House Republicans are probing whether the investigation into classified documents recovered at former President Donald Trump’s could be tainted.

In a letter to the Department of Justice (DOJ), Republican Representative Jim Jordan (Ohio), the head of the House Judiciary Committee, revealed he had “grave concerns” about the DOJ’s “commitment to impartial judgment.”

Republicans believe that manipulating the boxes in which classified documents were found was “witness tampering.”

According to Jordan’s letter, the legal team for Trump’s aide Walt Nauta discovered the alleged tampering when evidence was shared with them by Special Counsel Jack Smith’s team.

Smith accuses Nauta, who pleaded not guilty to the charges brought against him, of conspiring with the former President in an effort to hinder the investigation.

In the letter, Jordan also contends that Jay Bratt, one of Smith’s prosecution team senior members, improperly suggested Nauta’s attorneys would receive preferential treatment if they assisted federal officials in this case.

Jordan asserted that these “admission[s]” were a reflection of a “broader trend” by Smith’s team to violate ethical norms when pursuing Trump’s prosecution.

The Republican lawmaker noted that these “highly concerning disclosures” were sufficient reason for the DOJ’s Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR) to brief the House Judiciary Committee on the steps it would take to “investigate Jack Smith” to ascertain if taking “disciplinary actions” would be necessary.

As part of his request, Jordan would like the Justice Department to hand over communications and documents relating to a possible ethics probe into Smith in addition to information about why the boxes of documents had been manipulated, both of which they want by a May 20 deadline.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com