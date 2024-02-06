How Many Journalists Were Laid Off in January?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In January, the number of journalists who found themselves without a job soared to over 500, marking a significant uptick from the previous month. This surge serves as a stark reminder of the economic difficulties facing the journalism industry. According to recent figures from the outplacement firm Challenger, Gray & Christmas, the broader media sector, which encompasses TV, movies, streaming services, and journalism, reported 836 job eliminations in January alone. This is an increase of 11% compared to the 754 positions that were cut in January of the previous year.

Specifically within the realm of journalism, there were 528 job losses noted, representing a staggering increase of 1,660% from the mere 30 layoffs recorded in December. This January’s figures were the highest for a single month since March 2023, when 532 job cuts were documented by the firm.

Several prominent news outlets, including The Washington Post, Los Angeles Times, and The Wall Street Journal, have recently announced reductions in their workforce. Adding to the industry’s woes, the news startup The Messenger also made the difficult decision to lay off a significant portion of its staff and cease operations. This decision came after the outlet did not meet the ambitious objectives set by its leadership, less than a year following its launch.

These extensive reductions in newsroom staff across the United States reflect the challenges media companies are facing, including a tough advertising market and shifts in how people consume news.

