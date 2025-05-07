How REAL ID Impacts Domestic Air Travel

Now that May 7 deadline has come and gone, 2025 REAL ID requirements for domestic air travel means millions of Americans will face tougher security screening if they don’t have the right ID.

Quick Takes

Starting May 7, 2025, all U.S. adults must present a REAL ID, passport, or other acceptable ID to board domestic flights

Travelers without compliant ID will still be allowed to fly but will face additional security screening and delays

REAL IDs are identifiable by a gold or black star in the top-right corner and are available from your state’s DMV

The requirement stems from post-9/11 security recommendations to standardize identification and prevent document fraud

Alternative acceptable IDs include U.S. passports, military IDs, and DHS trusted traveler cards

What Exactly Is The REAL ID Requirement?

Starting May 7, 2025, every American traveler aged 18 and over will need to present either a REAL ID-compliant driver’s license or acceptable alternative identification to board domestic flights. A REAL ID is a federally compliant identification card issued by state DMVs, easily recognizable by a gold or black star in the top-right corner. This new requirement comes from the REAL ID Act, which Congress passed in 2005 following recommendations from the 9/11 Commission to strengthen security standards for state-issued identification documents nationwide.

These enhanced security measures aim to make identification documents harder to forge, creating a more unified and secure system across all states. All states and U.S. territories are now issuing REAL ID-compliant cards, though the nationwide enforcement of this standard for air travel has been delayed multiple times due to the COVID-19 pandemic and resistance from some states concerned about federal overreach. The upcoming deadline represents the final implementation of this long-delayed security measure.

What Happens If You Don’t Have A REAL ID?

Contrary to some public fears, travelers without a REAL ID will not be prevented from flying after the deadline. TSA Acting Administrator Adam Stahl has clarified that travelers without compliant identification will still be able to board their flights but will face additional screening measures at security checkpoints. “You will still get through the checkpoint. You’ll be okay. You may face some additional screening measures, and that’s why we’re really underscoring to folks to please go to the airport early,” Stahl explained.

“If it’s not compliant, they may be diverted to a different line, have an extra step, but people will be allowed to fly,” stated Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem.

Experts recommend arriving at least three hours before domestic flight departure times if you don’t have a REAL ID or other accepted identification. The TSA will have procedures in place to verify identities through alternative means, but this will naturally create delays for affected travelers. As the deadline approaches, officials are concerned about potential congestion at security checkpoints affecting all travelers, as those without proper identification undergo additional verification steps.

Standby for videos of people losing their minds when they discover they can’t fly with their old ID? https://t.co/R7rKRoPxtm — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 7, 2025

Acceptable Alternative Identification Options

For those who don’t obtain a REAL ID by the deadline, several alternative forms of identification remain acceptable for domestic air travel. U.S. passports and passport cards are universally accepted and often recommended for travelers who frequently cross international borders. Military IDs, DHS trusted traveler cards (including Global Entry, NEXUS, SENTRI, and FAST), permanent resident cards, and federally recognized tribal-issued photo IDs are all valid alternatives at TSA checkpoints.

“The Real ID requirement bolsters safety by making fraudulent IDs harder to forge, thwarting criminals and terrorists,” said Adam Stahl, acting TSA Senior Administrator.

Enhanced driver’s licenses issued by Michigan, Minnesota, New York, Vermont, and Washington are also acceptable for federal purposes and domestic air travel. However, temporary driver’s licenses are not acceptable forms of identification at checkpoints. Children under 18 years of age traveling with a companion within the United States are exempt from REAL ID requirements and don’t need to produce identification at airport security checkpoints.

How To Obtain A REAL ID

Obtaining a REAL ID requires an in-person visit to your state’s DMV with specific documentation proving identity, lawful presence in the United States, Social Security number, and address of residence. Typically, this includes a birth certificate or passport, Social Security card, and two proofs of current address such as utility bills or bank statements. Some states may have additional requirements, so checking your specific state DMV website before visiting is advisable.

The process generally involves paying a fee, which varies by state, and having a new photo taken. Many states now offer appointment scheduling options online to reduce wait times. The actual REAL ID will be mailed to your address, typically arriving within 7-10 business days. Given the approaching deadline and potential for increased DMV traffic as the date nears, officials are encouraging eligible Americans to apply for their REAL ID well ahead of the enforcement date.

Addressing Privacy Concerns

Some Americans have expressed concerns that the REAL ID program represents a step toward a national identification system that could infringe on privacy rights. TSA officials have directly addressed these concerns, emphasizing that the REAL ID Act does not create a federal database of driver’s license information. Each state maintains its own records and issues its own unique licenses. The law simply sets minimum security standards that these state-issued documents must meet.

“The notion that we are creating some sort of national surveillance system is not true, it’s not correct,” said Stahl.

The primary purpose remains enhancing security by preventing document fraud and ensuring individuals boarding aircraft are who they claim to be. States continue to have the authority to issue non-compliant licenses and IDs, though these must be clearly marked as such and will not be accepted for official federal purposes, including boarding commercial aircraft, after the enforcement deadline.

