How Trump’s Pre-Sentencing Interview Went

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, former President Donald Trump completed his mandatory pre-sentencing interview with a New York City probation officer.

The pre-sentencing interview, which included a routine, uneventful Q&A session, was concluded in 30 minutes, according to an unnamed person familiar with the matter.

The interview is required by New York law and will help trial judge Juan Merchan determine the former President’s punishment, which Merchan will announce at Trump’s sentencing hearing on July 11.

Trump attended the pre-sentencing interview virtually.

According to New York law, the pre-sentencing interview results in a report that typically includes details about the convict’s social, employment and family history, conviction, and economic and educational status. Unless Merchan rules that the information can be made public, the report, stemming from Monday’s interview, will remain confidential.

The former President’s legal team will also be given copies of the report, although this will likely only happen just before sentencing.

There will also be an opportunity for both sides to submit paperwork to the Judge about what punishment Trump should face. The final decision remains with Merchan, who could impose fines and probation or up to four years in prison.

Trump joined Monday’s pre-sentencing interview with his lawyer Todd Blanche by his side via video conference, despite most of those convicted of crimes in New York being required to meet probation officials face-to-face and without an attorney present. Trump accessing these accommodations garnered backlash from those who believed he received special treatment. City officials clarified that those arrangements could be made for any convict attending a pre-sentencing interview.

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com