Howard Stern Hoax HUMILIATES Major Newsrooms

Media gullibility was exposed nationwide after major news outlets rushed to report Howard Stern’s supposed departure from SiriusXM—only to discover it was an elaborate prank orchestrated by Stern and Andy Cohen.

Story Highlights

Howard Stern and Andy Cohen staged a media prank about Stern leaving SiriusXM, which major outlets—including CNBC—reported as fact.

The incident highlights the dangers of unchecked media sensationalism and the viral spread of misinformation.

Stern’s prank underscores the need for media accountability and verification, especially as newsrooms pursue breaking stories for ratings.

The episode fuels skepticism about mainstream media and raises questions about journalistic standards in the digital age.

Stern’s Prank Unmasks Media Vulnerabilities

Howard Stern, a longtime SiriusXM host and prominent media figure, collaborated with Andy Cohen to announce on-air that Stern was leaving SiriusXM and Cohen would be his replacement. Mainstream outlets including CNBC Squawk Box relayed the claim as breaking news without verifying its authenticity. Within hours, the story spread widely across digital platforms, taking on a life of its own. Later, Stern and Cohen revealed the story was a premeditated ruse aimed at exposing how quickly unverified rumors can be amplified when they come from celebrity sources.

'That Whole Thing Was a Joke?!' CNBC Anchors Busted Live Falling for Howard Stern Prank https://t.co/AYospdhe8f — Mediaite (@Mediaite) September 8, 2025

The prank’s rapid spread highlights a core vulnerability in today’s media ecosystem: the “race to be first” often trumps the responsibility to be accurate. Even respected outlets with professional reputations were swept up in the viral moment, demonstrating how susceptible the news cycle is to manipulation. The event’s context is important—rumors about Stern’s career and contract status have circulated for years, making the setup plausible and catching both audiences and journalists off guard. The speed with which false information traveled underscores longstanding concerns among conservatives about mainstream media’s reliability and priorities.

Stakeholders and the Erosion of Trust

Key players included Howard Stern and Andy Cohen as orchestrators, SiriusXM as the platform, and CNBC as the most visible outlet to be duped. Their motivations were clear: Stern and Cohen sought to satirize the sensationalism and lack of due diligence that often characterizes celebrity coverage. SiriusXM, meanwhile, was forced into damage control, assuring subscribers and stakeholders that no actual personnel change had occurred. Mainstream media, already facing skepticism from conservative Americans, saw its credibility further eroded by failing to verify the story before amplifying it to millions.

Stern’s influence over SiriusXM’s brand and subscriber base is substantial, while Andy Cohen’s own media following gave the ruse additional weight. Media outlets, eager to break “exclusive” news, became both amplifiers and victims, their reporting manipulated for entertainment. The prank’s fallout reignited debates over the necessity of real-time news verification and the danger of prioritizing speed over substance in reporting.

Long-Term Impact: Media Responsibility and Public Skepticism

In the immediate aftermath, SiriusXM subscribers and fans experienced temporary confusion, while media organizations scrambled to issue corrections. Long-term, the prank has triggered introspection in newsrooms about the protocols for verifying celebrity news—an especially salient lesson in today’s hyper-connected, rumor-driven environment. For conservative audiences, the episode reaffirms longstanding doubts about mainstream media’s priorities and accuracy, providing fresh examples of why media literacy and skepticism are more important than ever. The event stands as a cautionary tale, warning that even the most established outlets can get caught up in the chase for attention at the expense of truth.

