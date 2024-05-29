Hunter Biden Back in Court After Attempts to Have Charges Dismissed Fail

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Hunter Biden appeared in a Delaware courtroom just before noon on Friday for a pre-trial session concerning federal firearms charges. This came after several unsuccessful attempts by him to have the charges dismissed.

In the U.S. District Court for Delaware, Hunter Biden entered a plea of not guilty to charges relating to federal firearms offenses. These charges, levied by Special Counsel David Weiss, include making a false statement during a firearm purchase, making a false statement concerning records required by licensed firearm dealers, and possession of a firearm by someone unlawfully using or addicted to a controlled substance.

The case is set to be overseen by Judge Maryellen Noreika, with the trial scheduled to commence on June 3.

If convicted on all counts, Hunter Biden could face a maximum of 25 years in prison. Each charge also comes with a potential fine of $250,000 and three years of supervised release.

The charges stem from an incident on October 12, 2018, when Hunter Biden allegedly purchased a Colt Cobra revolver. According to the indictment, he falsely declared that he was not using or addicted to any controlled substances, a statement he knew to be untrue.

The indictment further accuses him of possessing the firearm for almost a week despite his addiction to narcotics, noting that the gun had been transported across state lines.

In 2021, Fox News disclosed that in 2018, a firearm belonging to Hunter was discarded in a trash can outside a Delaware market. A police report from October 23, 2018, accessed by Fox News, suggests that Hallie Biden, the widow of President Biden’s late son Beau and Hunter’s then-partner, was the one who disposed of the firearm near a school.

It is possible that Hallie Biden will be asked to testify in Hunter Biden’s upcoming trial.

A firearm transaction record reviewed by Fox News shows that earlier in October 2018, Hunter had denied using or being addicted to any controlled substances on a firearms transaction form.

Hunter was previously released from the Navy in 2014 following a positive test for cocaine.

Additionally, federal tax charges have been filed against Hunter Biden in the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California by Weiss. These charges allege that Hunter did not pay his federal income taxes from January 2017 to October 2020 and filed false tax reports during a four-year period. Despite having paid back the $1.4 million owed, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to these charges—three felonies and six misdemeanors.

During a pre-trial hearing in California on Wednesday, presided over by Judge Mark Scarsi, Hunter Biden’s legal team successfully pushed for a delay in the trial, now rescheduled to begin jury selection on September 5.

