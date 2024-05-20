Hunter Biden Suffers a Loss in Criminal Trial

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Hunter Biden lost his attempt to delay the criminal trial relating to the gun charges against him.

Biden’s representative Abbe Lowell argued that the defense team would not be able to be ready by the start date of June 3. He specifically told Judge Maryellen Noreika that they were having a hard time finding expert witnesses who would be willing to assist Hunter Biden, especially in relation to drug forensics issues and drug addiction.

In his opening remarks, Lowell reportedly argued that the reason for the delays they are asking for is not because they are “tardy.” He added that they have been trying but that the situation right now is unlike anything they have faced before. Lowell also called for the trial to be postponed until September.

The high-profile defense attorney argued that there were three people who had “tentatively agreed” to act as expert witnesses in the case, but that there was not yet a finalized retention agreement with them. As he pointed out many people were reluctant to get involved with this particular case.

Hunter Biden is facing charges with three felony counts for allegedly having ownership of a gun while addicted to drugs, and lying to a form in 2018 required for the purchase of the gun.

Noreika pointed out that it has been eight months since the indictment was handed down, and argued that even before that Biden’s lawyers had been aware of the probe against him. As such, she determined that the case should not be delayed any further and that the trial should proceed according to the schedule.

