Hunter Biden’s Legal Problems Take Interesting Turn

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday, the judge presiding over Hunter Biden’s case regarding his tax charges noted that she needed additional time to review the plea deal and agreement that could result in President Joe Biden’s son avoiding facing gun charges.

This announcement would mean that Hunter Biden’s legal troubles would continue to be a problem for the president during his 2024 reelection campaign. President Biden has received a lot of criticism from both Congress Republicans and former President Donald Trump over the “sweetheart plea deal” that appeared to be extremely beneficial and favoring Hunter Biden.

However, U.S. District Court Judge Maryellen Noreika with her decision turned what was set to be a routine plea into a three-hour affair that saw the lawyers negotiating with one another and the judge asking important questions. She finally determined that she was not able to rule on the plea agreement today and stated that the two parties needed to provide her with a briefing on why she should accept the plea deal.

This decision clearly shows that the previously negotiated deal has not been convincing to the Judge or that it needs to be altered in order for her to accept it.

During the hearing, Hunter Biden pleaded not guilty to charges relating to him not paying his taxes in 2017 and 2018 on over $1.5 million in income. Prosecutors have alleged that he owes more than $100,000. He also did not enter a plea agreement in connection to his other charges about unlawfully owning a firearm while having an addiction to a substance. If this charge moves forward, he could be convicted of a felony.

