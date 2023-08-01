Hunter Biden’s Legal Problems Take Turn for the Worse

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Wednesday morning, Hunter Biden’s plea deal was rejected by Judge Maryellen Noreika in a federal courthouse in Delaware. The President’s son ended up pleading “not guilty” and federal prosecutors even admitted that Hunter Biden was still being federally investigated.

Prior to the courthouse appearance it had been expected that Hunter Biden would plead guilty to two misdemeanor tax counts after he failed to pay his federal income tax for two years. The plea deal would also allow him to not face any jail time in connection to a separate felony gun charge.

While the plea deal had been agreed on by prosecutors and Hunter Biden, Judge Maryellen Noreika questioned whether it was constitutionally correct as Hunter Biden would receive immunity through a diversion clause. Hunter Biden was also meant to go into a pretrial diversion agreement that would be focused on a felony charge for posing a firearm while being an unlawful user of or addicted to substances.

The judge questioned federal prosecutors about whether the investigation was completed and whether there was any chance of future charges being filed. They further asked prosecutors whether Hunter Biden was actively being investigated. Prosecutors confirmed that there was still an active investigation against Trump but they did not provide any details on what the investigation is focused on.

On Wednesday, prosecutors claimed that the plea deal would not have immunized Hunter Biden against any other charges that came up in the future.

Noreika however questioned if being charged under the Foreign Agents Registration Act (FARA) could be the result of the investigation. When prosecutors confirmed that was the case, the judge completely rejected the plea agreement.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com