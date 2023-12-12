Hunter Biden’s Problems Causes Big Issues for Trump

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The recent indictment of Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, on charges related to tax evasion is seen as challenging former President Donald Trump’s narrative of facing biased treatment from the justice system, as per an MSNBC legal analyst.

Lisa Rubin, while speaking on Chris Hayes’ MSNBC show, discussed Hunter Biden’s indictment, which includes three felony counts of tax evasion and filing a false tax return, along with six misdemeanor counts of failure to file returns. The Department of Justice alleges that Hunter Biden didn’t pay at least $1.4 million in federal taxes between 2016 and 2019 and filed a false tax return in 2018. It’s noted that he has repaid the owed amount.

If convicted, Hunter Biden could face up to 17 years in prison. His lawyer, Abbe Lowell, appearing on CNN, criticized the decision to add nine new charges when there had been discussions months earlier about resolving the matter with two misdemeanors.

Rubin argued that the Hunter Biden case contradicts the notion of a two-tiered justice system favoring Trump. She posited that if such a system exists, it has been harsher on Hunter Biden than Trump. This perspective was built upon a view expressed by NBC News correspondent Tom Winter. Rubin noted that even when a plea deal and diversion were expected, some felt that the treatment of Hunter Biden was overly severe. Now, with two indictments against him, one in Delaware and the new tax indictment in California, Rubin believes this undermines Trump’s claims of an unfair justice system targeting him.

Trump, for his part, faces criminal charges in four separate cases, including allegations of hush money payments, mishandling classified documents, and illegal actions in the 2020 presidential election. He has denied all charges and accused the FBI and Justice Department of corruption.

Robert Kagan, a Washington Post editor at large and senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, wrote that Trump’s defense strategy hinges on portraying the Biden administration as a dictatorial regime using the justice system against political opponents. Trump aims to delegitimize the trials and convince Republican voters of his victimization.

Hunter Biden’s plea deal discussions, which would have addressed misdemeanors for failing to pay taxes and avoided prosecution on firearm charges, fell through. He later faced indictment over false statements made while purchasing a firearm in 2018 and pleaded not guilty, with Lowell attributing the charges to political pressure from Biden’s adversaries.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com