Hunter Biden’s Prosecutor Testifies, Denies Wrongdoing

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – David Weiss, the U.S. Special Counsel who is handling the investigation into Hunter Biden, President Joe Biden’s son, told the GOP-led House Judiciary Committee on Tuesday that there has not been any political interference in his probe. This statement contradicts the testimony given by a whistleblower.

Weiss has filed charges against 53-year-old Hunter Biden in connection to his ownership of a firearm while using illegal drugs. In the past, Hunter Biden had revealed that he had struggled with addiction to crack cocaine and alcohol.

The House GOP has previously claimed that the Department of Justice had interfered in the investigation against Hunter Biden. Hunter Biden’s previous brushes with the law are also featured in the impeachment inquiry that was opened in September against President Joe Biden. The White House has maintained that the allegations are politically motivated and that the President has not committed any wrongdoings.

Weiss stated during his testimony that throughout the investigation, all decisions that had been made were based on the law. He added that “political considerations” had not been a part of the decision-making process.

This is the first time that a Special Counsel has been called to testify before Congress before handing in a completed final report. In his testimony, Weiss pushed back against the comments made by the two whistleblowers from the Internal Revenue Service who had claimed that Weiss had told officials that he lacked the final authority on whether or not charges would be brought forward following his investigation.

However, Weiss in his testimony argued that he did have full authority over the investigation.

