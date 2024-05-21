Insults Fly at Turbulent House Hearing

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) responded sharply to Sen. John Fetterman (D-Pa.) after he made mocking remarks about the disorderly conduct during a House Oversight and Accountability Committee hearing. The hearing, which took place on Thursday night, devolved into a series of insults among members.

On Friday morning, using the social media platform X, Fetterman compared the chaotic session to “The Jerry Springer Show,” subsequently issuing an apology to the show for the comparison. In contrast, Ocasio-Cortez, a central figure in the hearing’s contention to charge Attorney General Merrick Garland with contempt, retorted by defending her actions against what she perceives as intimidation.

“You probably wouldn’t have defended your colleagues and seem to misunderstand that racism and misogyny aren’t just ‘both sides’ issues,” Ocasio-Cortez posted on X. She added, “I confront bullies rather than emulating them. And to the women of Pennsylvania: I would defend you as well. Have a great Friday.”

The hearing itself was notably turbulent, halting for nearly an hour as insults were exchanged. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) targeted Rep. Jasmine Crockett (D-Texas), criticizing her appearance, specifically her “fake eyelashes.” Ocasio-Cortez intervened, labeling Greene’s comments as “disgusting” and “utterly inappropriate.”

Crockett later countered with a remark that captured widespread attention online, suggesting that if insults about physical appearance were permissible, then comments about someone’s “bleach blond, poorly constructed, butch body” should also be fair game.

This tumultuous markup session, overseen by committee Chair James Comer (R-Ky.), who struggled to restore decorum, was ridiculed by commentators from both CNN and Fox News the following morning.

