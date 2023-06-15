Is Trump Really Ahead of DeSantis?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – In a recent CBS News and YouGov poll, it was discovered that a majority of Republican primary voters, specifically 61 percent, expressed a preference for former President Donald Trump over Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who came in second. The gap between Trump and DeSantis was significant, with a difference of nearly 40 points. The poll revealed that 61 percent of respondents would vote for Trump, while only 23 percent indicated support for DeSantis.

The poll also explored other potential Republican candidates, with Senator Tim Scott (R-S.C.) and former Vice President Mike Pence tied for third place, each garnering 4 percent of respondents’ support. Following closely was presidential candidate Nikki Haley with 3 percent. The survey indicated that 75 percent of respondents would consider voting for Trump at this stage, while 51 percent would consider voting for DeSantis. Senator Scott received consideration from 21 percent of voters, Pence and Haley received consideration from 16 percent and 15 percent, respectively. Additionally, 13 percent of voters would consider presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy, while former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie garnered consideration from only 7 percent of voters.

Regarding Trump’s recent indictment by the Department of Justice, 61 percent of respondents stated that the indictment did not alter their perception of Trump. Furthermore, when asked about their stance if Trump were to be convicted, a significant 80 percent of likely GOP voters believed that he should still be allowed to serve as President.

The survey was conducted from June 9 to June 10 and consisted of 1,798 respondents. The margin of error for the poll was calculated at 3.3 percentage points.

