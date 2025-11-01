Israeli Tourist Attacked — Then, NYPD ACTUALLY DID THIS!

An unprovoked attack on an Israeli tourist in Manhattan raises alarms about the safety of Jewish communities in New York.

Story Highlights

Israeli rabbi Rami Glickstein attacked in Midtown Manhattan.

Assault occurred in broad daylight on a busy street, targeting his religious identity.

NYPD controversially decided it was not a hate crime.

Concerns grow over rising antisemitic incidents in the city.

Israeli Rabbi Assaulted in Manhattan

On October 28, 2025, Rami Glickstein, a 58-year-old Israeli rabbi, was brutally attacked in Midtown Manhattan during his first visit to the city. The assault occurred in broad daylight on 38th Street, near Times Square, when an assailant targeted him for his religious identity. The attacker focused on Glickstein’s kippah, a clear symbol of his faith, leading to serious injuries including a broken nose and brain bleeding.

Despite the presence of multiple witnesses and the blatant focus on religious attire, the NYPD has determined that the incident should not be classified as a hate crime. This decision has sparked controversy and concern among Jewish communities and beyond, questioning the standards used in hate crime classifications.

Community Concerns and Historical Context

The attack on Glickstein is part of a troubling pattern of antisemitic incidents in New York City, particularly in the wake of the Israel-Gaza conflict. Previous attacks, including a stabbing and assaults during pro-Palestinian demonstrations, highlight the growing threat to Jewish safety in urban centers. The incident’s location in a heavily trafficked area underscores the vulnerability felt by many in the Jewish community.

Rami Glickstein, despite his injuries, has expressed a resilient determination to return to New York. He emphasized the psychological impact of the attack, noting the fear of being unsafe due to his faith in a city he describes as lovely with generally good people. His stance reflects a broader community resilience but also underscores the need for improved safety measures.

NYPD’s Controversial Classification

The NYPD’s decision to classify the attack as non-hate-motivated has been met with skepticism. Officials cited the suspect’s mental instability and a pattern of previous assaults on non-Jewish pedestrians. However, the specific targeting of Glickstein’s religious symbol raises significant questions about the criteria for such classifications and the message it sends to affected communities.

This incident adds to the ongoing discourse on hate crime policies, emphasizing the need for clear definitions and consistent enforcement that protect religious freedom and community safety. As investigations continue, the Jewish community and its allies remain vigilant, advocating for justice and systemic change.

Sources:

ABC7 New York

CBS News New York