Jan. 6th Defendant Flips Hard on MAGA

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Samuel Lazar, who had participated in the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack, had been caught on video surveillance encouraging other Trump supporters to steal firearms from police officers. The man was arrested in July of 2021 and reportedly a few months earlier he reached a secret plea deal with the federal government.

Lazar was facing charges of obstruction of law enforcement during civil disorder and assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers.

On Monday, the Department of Justice unsealed a legal filing in which it was shown that on March 8 Lazar had pleaded guilty to the charges as part of a plea deal to cooperate with the government. As a result of the plea deal, Lazar was only sentenced to 30 months in prison, which led to his release on September 13.

The unsealing of the records was agreed on by Lazar’s legal counsel and the Justice Department, however, they requested 30 days to make any redactions necessary to the documents that referred to Lazar’s cooperation in explicit terms.

The filing notes that the redactions are necessary in order to deal with “public dissemination of the information” that Lazar had provided as it could potentially interfere with current investigations, as the Defendant referred to certain individuals that have not been charged for the criminal conduct the defendant talked about.

Hope Lefeber, Lazar’s attorney, only told Newsweek that they respected the court’s judgment without providing any additional details.

In the video of Lazar from the Capitol riot, he is seen with protective goggles, and tactical gear and using camouflage face paint while approaching the police barricades.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com