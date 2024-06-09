Jen Psaki Drops Shocking Border Confession

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – President Joe Biden’s decision to take action on the Southern border five months before the Presidential election has been confirmed as a move to address significant “political vulnerability.”

On Wednesday, Jen Psaki, MSNBC host and former White House press secretary, admitted that Biden’s border executive order was a way to address his “political vulnerability” ahead of the election.

Biden’s order temporarily suspends entry of non-U.S. citizens at the Southern border once that figure exceeds 2,500 encounters a day over seven days. Access will remain suspended until 14 days after encounters achieve a seven-day average of less than 1,500.

The order will enable immigration officers to quickly remove individuals who don’t have a legal basis to remain within the U.S. from the border.

During her appearance on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” Psaki was candid about what she believed Biden’s political motivations were for the order.

Psaki suggested “a couple of things” were true at once. She listed the border being broken and specifically called out security at the border, which she insisted wouldn’t be fixed by “the wall,” suggesting that the government should rely on technology to “secure the border.”

Psaki added that these efforts should be paired with a “more humane asylum system,” claiming the current system is “completely broken,” and was “unfair” to migrants.

She then blamed former President Donald Trump for the bipartisan border bill being halted earlier in the year and insisted it was now up to the White House to “do something” to address the crisis.

She acknowledged that the border was one of Biden and his campaign’s “biggest vulnerabilities,” adding that Biden’s campaign “knew they would have to do something like an executive order before the election.”

