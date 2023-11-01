Jill Biden’s New Plan To Target Young Kids

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, first Lady Jill Biden along with ATTN and Nickelodeon introduced “Well Versed” during National Civics Day. The initiative aims to help educate young kids on important civic principles. However, the information is presented in a fun way that is reminiscent of “Schoolhouse Rock.”

The animated television series is going to premiere on Nov. 1 and will be available on Noggin, Paramount+ and Nickelodeon and will include many original pop songs that will present the U.S. Bill of Rights and other key aspects of the U.S. economy.

An Annenberg Public Policy Center 2022 survey found that only around 47 percent of the U.S. was able to identify the government’s three branches correctly.

Former First Lady Laura Bush has stated that she was going to be supporting the education plan in a video message that has not yet been released.

Shari Redstone, the chair of Paramount stated that it was necessary for them to address the gap in civic education and that Biden’s and Bush’s support for the project shows the importance of the action to improve education.

The curriculum for “Well Versed” was created with the assistance of a nonprofit provider of civic education. The organization aims to help younger people gain a better understanding of the democratic system in the country.

iCivics material is used by more than 9 million students and 145,000 educators each year. As part of the “Well Versed” campaign, they will also design four music videos aimed at preschoolers.

