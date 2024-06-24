Jim Jordan Investigating Whether Bragg Influenced YouTube or Not

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), the House Judiciary Committee and Select Subcommittee of Weaponization of the Federal Government chair is trying to find out whether YouTube has altered its policies regarding moderating firearms as a result of pressure or influence from certain government officials.

Jordan sent a letter to Alphabet, the parent company of YouTube to ask for any communications and records that relate to interactions between the company’s executive board and any other entities in order to alter its content policy relating to firearms. He added that the request comes after an already-issued subpoena.

This month the platform, which is owned by Google, announced that they would be setting age restrictions on content that shows how to use firearms and firearm accessories. It also completely prohibits any content that shows how safety devices can be removed.

In a letter that was first shared with The Hill, Jordan argues that the recent reports and public information have suggested that there has been a change in the YouTube firearms policy which has been influenced by certain third parties and government officials. As he argued these were parties who wanted to suppress Second Amendment content.

In his comments, he specifically referenced Manhattan District Attorney Bragg who had previously written to Youtube calling for them to revise its firearms policies.

In April Bragg, who is behind the 34 counts of falsifying business records against former President Donald Trump, sent a letter to YouTube in which he expressed concern about the possibility of the platform being used for the creation of “ghost guns.” These are guns created by private individuals that do not have any serial numbers.

