Jim Jordan Likely Pick for the Next House Speaker

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Rep. Jim Jordan from Ohio has gathered the support of a few MAGA-aligned Republicans in his bid for the speakership following the historic vote that led to Kevin McCarthy being ousted from the position on Tuesday.

Following McCarthy’s ousting, an Axios reporter on Wednesday morning referred to Jordan’s potential bid for the Speakership. The reporter, Andrew Solender wrote that Jordan had said that it was necessary to unite the Republican conference. He had then claimed that this was something he would be able to do and that there were some of his colleagues who had already reached out to him because they believed that he could do that.

Jordan also confirmed that he was intending to make a bid for the Speaker’s office in a letter he sent out to his Republican colleagues in which he requested their support.

McCarthy was removed from office in a 216-210 vote, where all Democrats and eight Republicans voted for his removal.

Florida Representative Matt Gaetz who had brought forward the motion to vacate against McCarthy took to X to state that Jordan who had been his “mentor” would be a great choice for Speaker. Gaetz’s decision to introduce the motion against McCarthy had been made after the former Speaker negotiated a bipartisan stopgap funding bill which allowed the government to remain funded beyond the September deadline.

In his speech on the House floor, Gaetz had claimed that it was becoming clear who McCarthy was working for and it was not the GOP conference.

