Joe Biden’s Approval Rating Plummets

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The election data analysis portal, FiveThirtyEight, has reported that the approval ratings of President Joe Biden have slipped below 40 percent, marking the first occurrence since August of 2022. FiveThirtyEight, initially established by Nate Silver, indicated that Biden’s approval rating had declined to 39.9 percent as of July 1. With a disapproval rate standing at 54.9 percent, Biden’s net approval rating stands at negative 15.

Despite experiencing diminishing approval rates, Biden confirmed his intention to run for re-election in April. Presently, he is at the forefront of the Democratic presidential primary and is the expected candidate for the party. On the Republican side, former President Donald Trump is leading the primary, suggesting a possible rerun of the 2020 contest between Biden and Trump in the upcoming 2024 elections.

Biden’s approval rating bottomed out at 37.4 percent on July 18. The current rating is the lowest since he recorded 39.6 percent on August 9, 2022. While there was a minor improvement in Biden’s approval rates over the last year, a recent dip has been noticed. From Saturday onwards, his ratings have shown signs of recovery, nudging slightly above to 40.1 percent by Monday. The disapproval rate on Monday was 54.4 percent.

In the process of determining these approval ratings, FiveThirtyEight aggregates the findings of recent credible polls and adjusts the data to accommodate various factors including “each poll’s recency, sample size, methodology, and house effects,” according to Mary Radcliffe, a senior research assistant at FiveThirtyEight. She added that all polls conducted within the past 30 days are taken into account, with older polls having significantly less weight on the average.

