Joe Biden Reveals His Next Plans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – The White House announced on Thursday that President Biden is scheduled to deliver a speech in San Francisco as well as attend a campaign reception. A day later, he is set to participate in two other campaign receptions as well as participate in a meeting with his Council of Advisors on Science and Technology.

On Wednesday night, Biden is set to head to Phoenix, where on Thursday he will speak about honoring Senator John McCain’s legacy and strengthening the U.S. economy. Finally, on Thursday night he will be attending another campaign reception.

One day before the President delivers his speech on democracy, the second Republican presidential primary debate is set to take place at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library in California. Former President Donald Trump, who is currently leading the Republican primary, is going to skip the presidential debate and will instead deliver a speech in Michigan.

During his 2020 campaign, Biden had often stated that he believed the nation’s soul was at stake. His 2024 campaign is similarly focused on the threats to the country’s democracy.

He has often slammed election deniers who have attempted to reduce the public’s faith in the country’s democracy and elections and has blasted Trump and many of his allies. Before the 2022 midterms, Biden had delivered a similar speech about the threats against the country’s democracy.

Next week’s speech will be particularly important as Biden will be paying tribute to McCain, who passed away in August 2018 following his battle with cancer. McCain had been a vocal critic of Trump and had a long friendship with Biden as they had served together in the Senate previously.

