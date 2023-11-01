Judge Asks Trump To Do What?

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Federal judge Tanya Chutkan requested on Friday that the former President Trump reply to the request to have his trial televised. The Judge gave Trump’s legal team until Nov. 10 to reply to the multiple requests that media outlets have made to broadcast the event.

General federal criminal trials are not televised. However, it is not yet clear whether Chutkan is considering allowing for cameras to be present during the trial, or whether she even has the authority to make the decision in having the trial televised. This might be a problem even in the case where both the special counsel prosecutors and Trump’s attorneys agree to the presence of cameras in the courtroom.

So far, cameras have been kept out of the pre-trial hearings in this case. NBCUniversal Media in the request made to the court pushed that if live coverage was not enabled then the trial should still be recorded with the release of the recording coming at a later time.

NBCUniversal argued that the American public had a lot of interest in this case and that they wanted to hear from former president Donald Trump. They added that if there had ever been a trial that needed to be televised, it would be this one, as it would be beneficial to the American people.

Trump’s lawyer John Lauro had previously claimed that they would welcome the existence of cameras in the courtroom arguing that it would allow Americans to get a clear view of the American criminal justice system.

