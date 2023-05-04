Judge Delivers Bad News to Biden’s Son

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Hunter Biden, son of President Joe Biden, has been called to appear at an Arkansas court that is handling his child support and paternity case.

The case in Arkansas has been brought forth by Lunden Roberts, whose four-year-old daughter has been proven to be Hunter Biden’s daughter through DNA testing. While Hunter Biden had originally claimed that the woman’s daughter was not his, following the DNA test, he agreed to make retroactive child support payments going back to 2018. The 2020 child support case had been reported by a local CBS affiliate KFSM 5 News report.

The case was originally opened in 2019, and it was later on reopened after both Hunter Biden and Roberts filed two separate new motions. Roberts, with her motion, sought for her daughter’s last name to legally be changed to Biden. Hunter Biden, on the other hand, has attempted to modify the child support payments.

Brent Langdon, Hunter Biden’s attorney, has attempted to convince the judge that Biden should not be required to attend the court proceedings physically and should instead be allowed to appear through phone or video instead. The attorney also alleged that were many challenges relating to Biden attending the in-person hearing because of the expenses and the media presence that his physical presence might create. Despite these efforts, Independence County Circuit Judge Holly Meyer rejected the request and instead deemed that all related parties needed to attend the court proceedings in person. She further dismissed all the concerns brought forth by Langdon about Biden’s physical presence in court.

