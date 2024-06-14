Judge Refuses To Give Trump Even an Inch

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, the federal judge presiding over former President Donald Trump’s classified documents case denied a request to dismiss some of the charges in the indictment brought against Trump and two of his associates.

Trump and his co-accused had attempted to have several of the 41 counts listed on the indictment thrown out, specifically challenging the counts related to false statements and obstruction.

However, their hopes to have those counts removed were dashed on Monday when Trump-appointed U.S. District Judge Aileen Cannon released her order denying their request.

Cannon denied their request, stating that “the identified deficiencies” were “permitted by law,” raised “evidentiary challenges,” and didn’t warrant a dismissal even if they were “technically deficient.”

Cannon added that the counts did not need to be removed because the jury would be “instructed appropriately” and would have “adequate verdict forms” about the alleged conduct of each defendant.

Trump is accused of illegally hoarding classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida after his term as President had ended and of conspiring with his valet and property manager, Walter Nauta, to conceal the documents from the government when they attempted to retrieve them.

So far, Cannon has rejected multiple other motions to have the case dismissed. These include motions suggesting the former President had authorization to keep the classified documents after he left the Oval Office because of provisions in the Presidential Records Act.

Trump claims he used the powers bestowed on him by the Presidential Records Act to designate those classified documents as his personal files.

