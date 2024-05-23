Julian Assange Wins Right to Appeal Against Extradition

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Monday, WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange faced the British High Court after it was determined that he could be extradited to the United States in connection to legal battles that have lasted for over a decade. The court ruled that Assange may appeal against said extradition to the United States.

In 2019, Assange was brought into British custody after the Ecuadorian government had revoked his status of being a political asylum and had him removed from their London embassy. Assange is facing 18 charges in the United States, all connected to the 2010 publication of classified intelligence and military information on WikiLeaks.

American prosecutors have argued that the Australian had collaborated with Chelsea Manning, a military intelligence analyst, in order to steal the documents which contained information on the Iraq and Afghanistan wars and then post them online. Manning had already been convicted of a seven-year imprisonment in connection to her role in this scheme.

Supporters have long argued that Assange was being politically persecuted because of how his journalistic work had reflected on the U.S. military. The leaked information included information about the airstrikes in Afghanistan and Iraq in which it was noted that they had killed civilians.

His wife Stella Assange previously told The Associated Press that reporting should never be considered a crime and that her husband was just being indicted for having supplied the public with information relating to the U.S. government’s war crimes.

