Kamala Caught Abandoning Her Duties

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Friday, Vice President Kamala Harris was scheduled to attend a Democratic Party “spring soiree,” rather than visit the southern border following the expiration of Title 42, a public health measure that allowed authorities to expel immigrants without having to go through the asylum process.

According to the New York Post, Harris, who was appointed by President Joe Biden in 2021 to handle the immigration crisis, was to be the guest of honor at the Democratic Party of Georgia’s Spring Soiree in Atlanta.

Rep. Andrew Clyde, R-Ga., was quick to express his criticisms over this on Twitter, where following the expiration of Title 42, he wrote that “absolute chaos has erupted” at the U.S.-Mexico border, and yet both Biden and Harris were “nowhere to be found.”

A White House spokesperson revealed to the Post that Harris has received regular briefings about the expiration of Title 42 and that she has continued to work towards addressing the cause of migration in many Southern and Central American countries including Honduras, Guatemala, and El Salvador. They further added that she has worked with the private sector to generate over $4.2 billion in investments to create more economic opportunities in those countries so as to make people less likely to migrate.

The official noted that this strategy has so far led to the creation of more than 90,000 jobs, which has led to food security improving for more than 275,000 people. They added that efforts were also being made to improve education for 465,000 youth in those countries as well as to support and empower women.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com