Kamala Harris Takes on Major New Role

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Vice President Harris has been in the spotlight in the past few weeks as she is pushing a number of key policy issues and leading national debates. This rise in her platform can be particularly important as President Biden is preparing for a reelection campaign.

Last week, Harris visited Nashville following the expulsion of two Black Democrats from the state legislature over their participation in protests against gun violence. She has also been one of the administration’s most vocal supporters of reproductive rights, especially following a Texas judge’s ruling which would ban mifepristone, one of the two available abortion drugs, and the recent Florida ban on abortions after six weeks of pregnancy.

David Thomas, a Democratic strategist who has worked as an aide to former Vice President Al Gore, has said that he has been “thrilled” to see Harris step up in the past couple of weeks by placing her attention on these two issues. He added that it also makes sense as they are preparing for a reelection campaign. As he noted, the issues of guns and abortions are two of the issues that most fundamentally separate Democrats and Republicans, and the fact that the Vice President is “being really active on these outside of Washington, D.C., is exactly where she should be.”

Harris’ attention has not only been placed on domestic issues. Last month, she became the highest-ranking Biden official to travel to Africa following her visits to Ghana, Tanzania, and Zambia. The week-long trip was meant to further show the Biden administration’s commitment to assisting the continent by providing billions of dollars in government and private sector investments that would both help support women as well as help the countries adapt.

