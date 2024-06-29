Kamala Tries To Scare Female Voters

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Vice President Kamala Harris claimed that the implications of anti-abortion laws did not just relate to a single medical procedure and that instead, they dealt with a greater “crisis” for the health treatment of women.

During an interview on MSNBC, Harris noted that it has been two years since the Supreme Court decided to overturn the landmark abortion case, Roe v. Wade. As she warned in the next presidential election “everything is at stake” when it comes to reproductive freedom and abortion.

Harris told MSNBC “Morning Joe” co-anchor Mike Brzezinski that the issue was fundamentally about freedom and that every person regardless of their gender should understand that it is a fundamental freedom to choose what they do with their own body. She added that if such a freedom is taken away then other freedoms could end up being at stake.

The Vice President also noted that reproductive care clinics did not just offer abortion services and that the abortion bans could harm other reproductive care services.

Harris pointed out that the issue is truly a healthcare crisis in America. She added that she appears to be the first vice president to visit such a clinic in U.S. history, and no president ever has visited a healthcare clinic. She stated that the reason she had gone to the clinic was to highlight that these are the same facilities that provide pap (smear), breast cancer screening, and screenings for STDs and STIs. She noted that it is very important for people to be able to walk into these facilities and receive treatment without any judgment for any of the health concerns that they have.

