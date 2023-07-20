Kamala’s New “Mistake” Sparks Massive Outrage

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Vice President Kamala Harris’ most recent gaffe occurred on Friday during a speech at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland. While talking to the crowd, Harris referred to the Democrats’ plans to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by fifty percent until 2030, for net-zero emissions to be reached by 2050.

However, her mistake happened when she argued that we needed to be investigating electric vehicles, cleaner energy, and reducing the population in order to ensure that “our children” would have clean water and air. While it is unlikely that Harris was presenting a plan to reduce the world’s population within her speech, and it is likely that she had just misspoken, that did not stop many people from criticizing her.

In the transcript of her speech that was released by the White House, the word “population” had been crossed out and in its place was the word “pollution,” which is likely to have been Harris’ intended word from the start.

Still, many right-wing figures stated that Harris had been calling for the world’s population to be cut, with Thomas Massie, a Kentucky Republican congressman asking on Twitter who the population Harris wants to reduce is.

Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene also took to Twitter to ask what Harris meant by reducing the population, and questioning whether she was implying that the population needed to be reduced for the benefit of the general population.

Throughout the Biden administration, Harris’ approval ratings have been lower than those of President Joe Biden. Many political experts have suggested that it is likely that during Biden’s reelection campaign, Harris will be even more heavily scrutinized because of the concerns surrounding Biden’s health and age.

Copyright 2023, ConservativeFreePress.com