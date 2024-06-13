Kristi Noem Says Trump Should Pick a Female VP

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem (R) argued during an appearance on CNN’s “State of the Union” that if former President Donald Trump selects a woman as his running mate it would be a benefit to him.

As she pointed out, the polls have shown that there are many swing states where having a woman in the campaign would be helpful and would make a difference. Noem, who is believed to be on Trump’s shortlist of possible candidates, also told co-host Dana Bash that the polls had shown that a woman could be the key to Trump having a winning ticket in the election.

Noem also noted that one in four Republican women have not yet decided on who to vote for because they want to have a woman who will address the issues that are key to them. She added that “women aren’t monolithic” and that they care about more than one issue. Instead, she argued that they care about their children, the future, business opportunities, and health care all of which are under threat by President Joe Biden. She continued by stating that the women’s vote was very important.

Trump has not yet made a choice on who his running mate is going to be, but he is believed to have sent vetting materials to several potential candidates including Republicans Sens. JD Vance (Ohio), Marco Rubio (Fla.), Tim Scott (S.C.) and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum (R).

According to an ABC News report, the vetting material was also Ben Carson, Rep. Elise Stefanik (R-N.Y.), and Rep. Byron Donalds (R-Fla.).

Copyright 2024, ConservativeFreePress.com