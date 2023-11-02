Kushner Makes Shocking Claim About Jewish-Americans

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Former President Donald Trump’s son-in-law, Jared Kushner, who had served as an adviser in the Trump administration, suggested that Saudi Arabia was currently “safer” for American Jews than university campuses in the U.S. following the escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas, a Palestinian militant group.

During an appearance on Fox News’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Kushner argued that currently one of the biggest ironies was how Saudi Arabia was safer than American campuses, such as Columbia University. He added that he had spoken freely at a conference there.

Following the outbreak of the war between Israel and Hamas, there have been a lot of discussions about the conflict, with many protesting the support of the U.S. for Israel. Students across U.S. universities who have been in support of both sides protested earlier this month. This resulted in the campus closing down.

This past month, many college administrations had come under fire because of their responses to the Israel-Hamas conflict. Students on both sides claimed that the school had not done enough to condemn the violence.

Harvard University also came under fire over a statement issued by student organizations in which Israel was blamed for the terrorist attack on Oct. 7, which resulted in thousands of people losing their lives. This week, the Students for Justice in Palestine, which is an organization at George Washington University (GW) also projected messages slamming Israel on the German Library of the school. The projection was later shut down.

