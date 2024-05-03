Lawmaker Accuses Police of Assault

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Sunday, Green Party presidential candidate Jill Stein accused the police of having assaulted her during a pro-Palestinian protest at the Washington University campus in St. Louis.

Stein revealed on NewsNation’s “NewsNation Prime” that the police had charged them with bicycles despite the fact that they were trying to de-escalate the situation. She continued by saying that there was going to be a lot of footage from that incident floating on the internet and that the police had essentially used their bicycles as weapons in order to push the protesters to their backs.

On Saturday, Stein was one of the over 80 people who had been arrested after the demonstrators had “refused to leave” despite being asked repeatedly. The Washington University put out a statement regarding the arrests.

Stein argued that in her case the police officers had ended up lifting one of her legs, as can be seen in the footage, and she was essentially thrown backward. However, as she stated she managed to escape that assault and the officer had even gone as far as to accuse her of assaulting him. As she argued, this assertion was “absolutely ludicrous.”

Stein stated that after the assault she had been “really sore” and claimed that she would most likely head to the emergency room to get checked for a rib fracture. She further argued that the police had “rammed” their bike handles into the ribcages of the demonstrators.

The protests that have erupted on University campuses across the country are calling for a cease-fire in Gaza and have resulted in hundreds of students being arrested.

