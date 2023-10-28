Lawmakers Attempt To Bring Rashida Tlaib To Justice

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – On Tuesday, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., will introduce a resolution against “Squad” member Rep. Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich., in an attempt to censure the lawmaker.

Greene told Fox News Digital that it was necessary for Tlaib to be censured as she had taken part in “antisemitic activities” and had sympathized “with terrorist organizations.” She added that so far, the Democratic Party has not made any attempt to hold her accountable for her actions, and it was necessary for someone to take action. Greene further noted that this was not some “one-off” behavior or something “new” and that this was how the Democratic Representative was.

Last week, Greene accused Tlaib of leading the pro-Palestinian protest, where hundreds of demonstrators gathered on Capitol Hill to push for Israel to cease fire on Gaza. The escalation in the conflict between Israel and Hamas was caused by a surprise attack on Oct. 7 by Hamas which resulted in thousands of people in Israel losing their lives. In retaliation, Israel launched multiple airstrikes against Gaza causing thousands of civilian deaths.

Tlaib was part of the protest and even spoke during the demonstration stating that Israel was responsible for the bombing of a hospital in Gaza. However, it was later proven that the destruction at the hospital had been the result of a misfired Hamas rocket. Despite this, Tlaib has not retracted her previous statement. Tlaib is the only Palestinian-American lawmaker currently in Congress.

Greene, in her resolution, referred to the protest on Capitol Hill as an “insurrection.”

