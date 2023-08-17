Legal Experts Explore Possibility of Trump Disqualification

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Two legal experts have argued that it would be possible for former President Donald Trump to be disqualified from the 2024 presidential race if it became the “province and duty” of the Supreme Court to make a decision in this case.

University of Chicago law professor William Baude and University of St. Thomas law professor Michael Stokes Paulsen released a 126-page report in which they argue that former president Donald Trump’s efforts could be described as an “insurrection” which would make it unconstitutional for him to participate in the 2024 presidential election under the 14th Amendment. However, in that case, he could still be allowed to participate in the election so long as he received support from two-thirds of Congress.

Trump is the frontrunner in the Republican primary race, with him having a double-digit lead against his closest opponent, Florida gov. Ron DeSantis. Still, Trump is also facing a number of criminal charges, including charges about breaking the law regarding the 2020 election, which ultimately led to the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. Trump has maintained his innocence. Multiple courts have looked into these claims and none of them have found any evidence to support Trump’s allegations.

In the report, the two law professors argue that the 14th Amendment would disqualify Trump if found guilty. In the third section of the Amendment, it is clearly stated that no “person shall be a Senator or Representative in Congress, or elector of President and Vice President, or hold any office, civil or military” if they had participated in an “insurrection or rebellion.”

