Letitia James Proves She’s an Embarrassment

(ConservativeFreePress.com) – Jonathan Turley, a Law professor from George Washington University argued that it should be an embarrassment that Letitia James, the Attorney General of New York campaign pledged to prosecute former President Donald Trump and vowed to be a “real pain in the a–” to Trump.

During a Wednesday appearance on “Hannity,” Turley, who had blasted James during her 2018 run for office following her pledges to sue Trump, reaffirmed that he had previously referred to the “ethical problems” surrounding the case of having a prosecutor attempting to secure office by pledging to nail one person down.

He further referred to James’ campaign vows as a “trophy pledge.”

As he argued, James had not previously referred to what offenses Trump would be prosecuted for. He also pointed out that the Attorney General had talked about looking into whether Trump was involved in “laundering money” and Trump’s “abuses.” However, when it came to charging Trump there was no specific reference made and instead, she had argued that she would “charge him with something.”

As he pointed out, the entire New York bar needed to find this embarrassing. He argued that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg should be similarly embarrassed as his case also “barely holds together.” He argued that instead, these two lawsuits are just using the justice system recreationally in order to prosecute “unpopular persons.”

Turley also referenced how James is not interested in pursuing liberal businesses or Democrats who are allegedly performing similar acts as the ones she is persecuting Trump for. Instead, she has chosen to file litigation against the National Rifle Association (NRA).

